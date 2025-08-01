Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.30.

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

OC stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.16. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.40 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 97.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 72,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

