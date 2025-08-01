Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $739.59.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $732.14 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $745.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

