Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 44,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 22.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.09 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Announces Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1,783.0%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

