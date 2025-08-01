Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.81.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 921.0%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 97.35%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

