Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) received a $13.00 target price from research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 122.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

