Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given a $350.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has been given a $350.00 target price by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.47.

Get Penumbra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,425. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.30. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.63 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $3,765,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,101,515.28. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,603.90. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock worth $30,476,510. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 437.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,159,000 after buying an additional 572,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $63,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after buying an additional 227,506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 42,409.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after buying an additional 189,148 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.