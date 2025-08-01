Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on shares of Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.47.

Shares of PEN traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.50. 694,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.30. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $163.63 and a 52-week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total transaction of $268,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,314 shares in the company, valued at $19,499,494.70. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total value of $4,818,010.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,771,330.69. The trade was a 18.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $30,476,510 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 7.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

