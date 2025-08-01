Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Set at $350.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $350.00 price objective by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.47.

PEN opened at $252.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total transaction of $268,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,499,494.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.37, for a total transaction of $4,818,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,771,330.69. The trade was a 18.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $30,476,510. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Penumbra by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

