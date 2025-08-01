Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Acquires 702 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

IJR opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

