Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 10,533 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 842.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $310.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.84. The stock has a market cap of $509.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.