Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 4,886 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned about 5.61% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 161,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 67,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTJ opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert R. Chapman purchased 2,828 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,903.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 122,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,907.35. This trade represents a 2.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Bryant III purchased 6,602 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $95,662.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 73,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,117.57. The trade was a 9.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,352 shares of company stock worth $148,617. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

