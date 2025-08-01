Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.48. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.