Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 3,000 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

