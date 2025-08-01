Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,989,000 after acquiring an additional 927,855 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 2.0% in the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 4,033,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,145,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,004,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,167,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 288,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.