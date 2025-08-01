Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Potlatch by 168.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Potlatch by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Potlatch by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Potlatch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Potlatch Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.14. Potlatch Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.66 million. Potlatch had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Potlatch’s payout ratio is 339.62%.

Potlatch Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

