Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDLO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,106.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,255,000 after acquiring an additional 934,366 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

