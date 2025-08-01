Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,211 iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,508.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,788 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MXI opened at $84.25 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

