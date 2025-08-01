Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 8,494 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $4,869,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.