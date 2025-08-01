Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Service Corporation International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Corporation International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

