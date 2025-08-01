Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 717.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $53.69 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

