Private Advisor Group LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.97.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

