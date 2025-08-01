Private Advisor Group LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,981,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $265.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $156.77 and a twelve month high of $276.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.45.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

