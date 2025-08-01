Private Advisor Group LLC Has $354,000 Stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000.

Shares of EDOW opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $220.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $39.21.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

