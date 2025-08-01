Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 185 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $75.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

