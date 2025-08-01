Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,910 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. Valvoline has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

