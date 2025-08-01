Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 480 Shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LARK. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 41,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,232,150.58. Following the sale, the director owned 80,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,283.16. The trade was a 33.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,347 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of LARK opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.60. Landmark Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

