Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 518 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 209,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

FLJP stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

