Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.33% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,729,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,363,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of LDSF opened at $18.94 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

