Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,732 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EMX Royalty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.30 and a beta of 0.38. EMX Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

EMX Royalty Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

