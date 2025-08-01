Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 612 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $102.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $104.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.