Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

