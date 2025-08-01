ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of ProPetro worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PUMP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

