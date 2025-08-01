ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $88.21 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.2183 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

