Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Trading Up 4.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36.

About Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)

(Get Free Report)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.