ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 602.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $440.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

