ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,575,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,315,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.0%

KBE opened at $56.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

