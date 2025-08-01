ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7,250.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4098 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

