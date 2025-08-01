ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.