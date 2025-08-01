ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 10,356 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,356 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDA stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $32.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

