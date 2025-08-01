PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $120.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.36) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,929 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $89,081.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,148.18. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,328 shares of company stock valued at $254,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $148,363,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,993,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,427,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,443,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after purchasing an additional 867,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

