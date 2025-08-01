PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $80.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.50.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 71,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $89,081.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,148.18. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,328 shares of company stock worth $254,158 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

