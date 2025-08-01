Q3 EPS Estimate for Customers Bancorp Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.75 EPS.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $206.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.81 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.
Customers Bancorp stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $67.19.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.
