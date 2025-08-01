Raymond James Financial Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock opened at $198.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.30.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

