Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given a $260.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) received a $260.00 price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Melius Research upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.89.

Shares of RSG opened at $230.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $192.64 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

