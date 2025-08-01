Reviewing Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) & Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Safe and Green Development and Mitsubishi Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 2 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $210,000.00 17.91 -$8.91 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $10.37 billion 2.26 $1.27 billion $0.99 18.97

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Mitsubishi Estate”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Mitsubishi Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development -4,557.49% -803.41% -62.23% Mitsubishi Estate 11.99% 4.85% 1.66%

Volatility & Risk

Safe and Green Development has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats Safe and Green Development on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports. It also engages in the construction, sales, management, and leasing of developed condominiums and residential houses; design and contract construction of custom-built houses; renovation and sales of condominiums; real estate brokerage; dark fiber leasing and data center housing business; provision of real estate investment, such as asset management services to investment corporations and real estate funds; architectural design and engineering business; cooling and heating supply business; and parking management business. In addition, the company plans and operates logistics facilities; purchases, manufactures, processes, and sells construction materials; constructs prefabricated housing using cross-laminated timber and laminated wood; constructs, manufactures, and sells furniture and household items; offers financial consulting and investment advisory services; and develops and manages information systems and software. Further, it plans, develops, and operates GYYM, a platform service for fitness facilities; Ele-Cinema, a content distribution service that utilizes projectors in elevators; WELL ROOM, a healthcare portal site for foreign residents; and delivery and takeout systems. Additionally, the company produces and sells agricultural products; and offers walking tour entertainment content, human resources, land management, and landscaping services. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

