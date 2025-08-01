Reviewing Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF)

Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Triller Group and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 CI Financial 2 1 0 0 1.33

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triller Group and CI Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $56.68 million 1.55 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.44 CI Financial $2.03 billion 1.63 $3.72 million ($1.38) -16.70

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triller Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Triller Group has a beta of -1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21% CI Financial -2.28% 57.73% 5.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI Financial beats Triller Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

