Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 2.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 739.62% and a negative net margin of 123.26%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

In related news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $308,222.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,451.50. This represents a 80.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 42,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $3,389,817.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,319.20. This represents a 26.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,417 shares of company stock worth $6,352,511 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

