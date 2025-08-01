RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in RLI were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RLI by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLI opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.34%.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

