Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Polaris (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

PII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Get Polaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Polaris

Polaris Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Polaris by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Polaris by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Polaris by 7,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Polaris by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.