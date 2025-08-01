Robert W. Baird Lowers Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $137.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.31. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Herc has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.23 million. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. Analysts expect that Herc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 108.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RedJay Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 79.5% in the second quarter. RedJay Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Herc by 36.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 158.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

